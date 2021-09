The conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project has eviscerated Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of Covid-19 in an ad.A video with the title “pro-life” – a term used to refer to anti-abortion lawmakers and activists – was released by the group on Friday.The ad focuses on the perils faced by children as the number of hospitalised kids is increasing. Images of an empty school and sounds of students attending class were used with recent headlines from Florida media outlets showing the increasing suffering of families in the Sunshine State.“Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for...