Wilco’s Chicago concert in Millennium Park was a band-and-city family reunion. ‘We live here. We’ll be back’

Jeff Tweedy and the Chicago band Wilco perform at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park Aug. 28. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

When I got back from seeing Wilco at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Saturday night, my wife asked how it was, and I sighed, you know, they were good, the same, nothing new — they were Wilco. “You saw the show I saw even though you weren’t there,” I said, and she nodded because she knew well what I meant, that she had seen that show, many times. I could have been catching up with an old friend from high school, or seeing another Wilco show in Chicago — they’re good, they look good, it was fun seeing them again. No, I mean it. By this point, Wilco and Jeff Tweedy and the greater Chicago area are so intimately bonded you almost wish the band would send one of those family catch-up letters during the holidays. City and band are more than 25 years into a largely placid, loving monogamy, and Saturday night was a reminder why.

Tweedy himself, his usual impish grin more sincerely delighted than usual, appeared so comfortable in his skin, so charmingly disheveled, that the guy might as well be tenured.

“Why is he wearing a long shirt in this heat,” said the woman behind me.

“Got to be dying up there,” said the man beside her.

It’s a caring relationship.

It was band’s first Chicago show in about 15 months — which has to be one of the longest time outs the two have ever taken — and yet, masked audience members aside, a lingering pandemic exhaustion aside, it felt as if no time had passed. Which sounds like a backhanded compliment, and maybe it is — no band that wears its smart record collection and good taste on its sleeve as clearly as Wilco wants to appear stagnant. Then again a warm, reassuring familiarity between audience and band is not a crime.

I worried Wilco was hot up there, too.

See, it’s what happens when a band — in its hometown, where everyone knows exactly where they live — eliminates the usual mystique entirely. “This is for the old timers,” Tweedy joked, introducing the plaintive rocker “Box Full of Letters,” “and that’s a lot of you.” Before playing “Heavy Metal Drummer,” another open-hearted warhorse — an ode to endless summer days and garage bands — Wilco reworked it briefly as kitsch, a ‘60s-style word jazz meander that made light of their own well-intentioned flatfooted lines like, “I miss the innocence I’ve known.” Before “Born Alone,” Tweedy said: “My mom used to tell me ‘You’re born alone and you die alone’ — and she was wrong.” Love is all around.

As snarky as this may come off, I sincerely mean it — Wilco cares about you. And you care about Wilco. I saw Kanye West the other night at Soldier Field and he came out two hours late. Wilco went on three minutes early . Then stopped before the scheduled 10 p.m. stop. Wilco knows that some of you have babysitters to pay. Feet cold? They sell Wilco socks at the merch tent. (No joke.) On their website they also sell Wilco tea towels and Wilco pencil sets and Wilco puzzles and Wilco erasers and Wilco onesies.

Years ago I wrote an essay about Wilco being more of a Chicago lifestyle than a band, but now I’m convinced they’re actually just family and that we’re in a decent functioning relationship. I see Jeff Tweedy more than I see many of my actual relatives. Though as in any relationship, you start to take for granted the qualities in a person that once excited you. You nod along when they trot out the same stories (or songs). They grow weird hair. You tolerate some degree of boredom in exchange for honesty, charm and comfort.

I’m making Wilco in 2021 sound like James Taylor, and that’s unfair. If there was a theme to Saturday night, it was Bands You Can Grow Old With Who Don’t Sound Stale. Wilco spent the summer touring with the great Washington band Sleater-Kinney, which lost longtime drummer Janet Weiss a couple of years ago, went from a trio to six players, broadened their indie intimacy into long stretches of discord and abrupt time shifts, but somehow lost none of the drama or euphoria of their first records. Like Wilco, they formed in 1994, and like Wilco, on Saturday night, they felt familiar and alive, looked excited to be playing again, and sometimes, right now, it’s plenty. Also perfectly fine: Nnamdi, the unclassifiable synth-soul multi-instrumentalist (also known as Chicago-based producer Nnamdi Ogbonnaya ), who has been the opening for both bands all summer and shares a similar tendency to roam away from standard song structures.

If you’re of a certain age and don’t get out to music as much as you once did, these are flattering kind of acts, nostalgic without being seeming nostalgic, satisfying lots of urges at once — a little discord, a little tenderness, a drop of old-school rock, a drip of risk, with a thoughtful accounting of music history and precedent. Carrie Brownstein, of Sleater-Kinney (and the sketch TV show “Portlandia”), even throws in a few guitar windmills. What’s different about Wilco is the underlying sense of pure domesticity attached to all of this.

On “Art of Almost,” the show’s peak, the band veered from near-industrial repetition, to a blossoming ambient lushness, to a churning, stomping rave-up — and yet, it was cozy .

Is that a good thing?

Yeah, why not? Last year, when the pandemic began, Tweedy and his family started “The Tweedy Show” on Instagram, a near-nightly online hang, with songs, stories, chit-chat. In the very first episode, Tweedy fielded questions while reclining in the tub. They did dozens and dozens of episodes, all from their North Side home. There’s also “Starship Casual,” Tweedy’s regular newsletter on Substack, which is ambling and fun. And let’s not forget Tweedy’s memoirs. Plus, those Wilco socks are nice. The New Yorker compared “The Tweedy Show” with “the feeling, absent from most of our lives now, of lounging around with friends after dinner.” But really, that’s Wilco itself now. Nobody wanted to see Muddy Waters in the bathroom or have Billy Corgan make them pancakes, but Wilco, at least in Northeast Illinois, has mastered the art of almost family.

They seemed rushed Saturday. OK, sorry, but they had to go, Tweedy apologized.

A few polite boos.

So he reminded, “We live here. We’ll be back.”

cborrelli@chicagotribune.com

cborrelli@chicagotribune.com