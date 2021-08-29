Cancel
Middle East

Child killed when rocket hits neighborhood near Kabul airport

By Jordan Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan - A child was killed Sunday when a rocket struck a neighborhood northwest of Kabul’s airport, according to an Afghan police chief. This comes just days after an Islamic State group affiliate known as ISIS-K conducted a suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

Joe Biden
#Kabul#Isis#Rocket#Taliban#Islamic State#Isis#Afghans#The Associated Press#American
Afghanistan
