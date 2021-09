One of the undeniable consequences of the pandemic has been the reassessment of physical and mental health. Long hours of work, problems with insomnia and sedentary lifestyle, an unbalanced diet and a strong dependence on technology and social networks have wreaked havoc on our health over the last few years. For many, the appearance of Covid-19 on the scene has been an opportunity to stop and re-establish priorities; it has also been an invitation to reinvent ourselves.