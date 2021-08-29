James Chororos Slows Down to Create Amazing Environmental Portraits

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. “When you relate with someone you’re about to photograph, it gives you a base level where everyone is more comfortable”, says James Chororos about his approach to portraiture. Having dropped out of art school, he did his post-grad in architecture and worked as an architect thereafter. A few years later, he decided to give himself another chance at being a full-time artist and turned to photography in 2011.