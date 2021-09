Highly sought after 1946 Ford Woody looking for a new coast to cruise. In today's culture of modern technology and a strong push for “progress”, many choose to console their passions for all things automotive through classic cars. The vintage styling, driver/car connection, and retro feel have made these legends from the days of old American icons. Of course, it is pretty difficult to go more classic than the 1940s which is perfectly shown with this vehicle. While other cars from the ‘40s made a name for themselves for their styling and emphasis being the fastest of the bunch, this car became famous for its endeavors on the beach. Of course, we're talking about one of the West coast’s favorite beach cruisers, the Ford Woody.