The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are a pair of foldables from Samsung that likely sums up the best of what a foldable phone can be right now. As the technology has matured since the very first Fold, we’ve seen these devices go from being incredibly niche to being a whole lot more affordable and practical. It seems that the general public agrees with that statement too, as in just 10 days since pre-orders began, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have already surpassed all of Samsung foldable sales in all of 2021.