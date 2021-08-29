7 Unique Small Towns To Visit In Scotland

Ottawa residents are outdoorsy folks. Even though our city is famous for its buildings (the Canadian Parliament, national museums, and castle-like hotels among them), Ottawa is really a city of green space. We have ample waterways (including the Rideau Canal which meanders through the city center), lots of urban parks, and hundreds of miles of trails. If you’re itching for a serious hike or just keen for a gentle nature walk, you’ll find it all in Ottawa. These nine hikes are perfect for travelers, no matter their hiking ability, and really showcase the city’s natural beauty and biodiversity. And they just so happen to be nine of my favorites that I keep returning to again and again. I think you’ll love them just as much as I do.
