Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

7 Unique Small Towns To Visit In Scotland

By Samantha Priestley
travelawaits.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland is a land of history and great beauty. Castles, monuments, and tales of lords and kings permeate the landscape and drift in the air. This is a country where history is very visible, but it’s also a modern land that looks to the future and embraces progress. The meeting...

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Sea Life#So Small#Restaurants#Uk#Scottish#Garrison House#Fsc Millport#Aquarium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Visual Artc21media.net

BBC Scotland paints new town art doc with Bonnar

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Scotland has commissioned a one-off documentary from Objective Media Group Scotland about the legacy of Scotland’s new town art, due to air in 2022. Meet You at the Hippos (1×60’) sees actor, and former Glenrothes and East Kilbride resident, Mark Bonnar on a mission to understand the social history of the new towns in which he grew up, via their public art. His father Stan Bonnar was one of the country’s pioneering new town artists.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

The 17 Best Small Towns in Europe

These charming small towns in Europe come with jaw-dropping scenery, delicious food, and more. For every Paris, Rome, and London, there are hundreds of small European towns that capture the spirit of their particular nation. From an itty-bitty Icelandic outpost surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery to an ancient seaside settlement on the Black Sea, here are 17 small towns in Europe to add to your travel list.
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Borders moves to essential hospital visits only

A health board has moved to allow only "essential" hospital visits due to rising Covid cases in the community. NHS Borders said there continued to be "immense pressure" on its services. It said that meant that "regrettably" it was reverting to essential visiting only across all its hospital sites. Visits...
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

14 Amazing Places To Visit Around The World

TravelAwaits writers go everywhere. Selecting a favorite destination is like choosing a favorite child. It was hard for our travel experts to pick just one place, but they did their best! From one of the oldest cities in the world to the only sunken caldera in the world, here are our writers’ favorite places they’ve ever traveled.
Worldtravelawaits.com

10 Things To Know Before Visiting Loch Ness, Scotland

A certain famous loch monster has made sure everyone has heard of Loch Ness, but aside from hoping for a glimpse of Nessie, visitors might not know what else the area has to offer and how to get the most out of a visit. The enduring question of what lies deep within Loch Ness rumbles on, and while visitors might not get a definite answer to that, they can answer the question of what is going on around the loch, and upon it. This is a distinctive location with a fascinating story, and it might surprise potential visitors to know there’s a lot more to Loch Ness than the Loch Ness Monster. So, before you go, be in the know. Here are 10 things to know before visiting Loch Ness.
Food & Drinkstravelawaits.com

Cornwall Vs Devon: The Contentious Cuisine Debate Dividing The UK

In the south of England, two neighboring counties have been engaged in a single culinary clash for decades, and there seems to be no end to the battle. The important issue dividing the south, and, in fact, the whole county, is: Should you put jam or cream first on your scone when assembling a cream tea?
Traveltravelawaits.com

Luxury Boutique Hotels To Stay At In Jamaica

Jamaica is known for its mega, all-inclusive resorts. But there’s more to the island’s accommodations story. Jamaica has unique boutique hotels, too. Good things come in small packages. You’ll cheat yourself if you don’t explore this option. Going small has advantages. For sure right now, big crowds are less desirable...
Worldgonomad.com

Inner Hebrides Adventure: The Isles of Lewis and Harris

Inner Hebrides Isles: Searching puffins and Basking Sharks. When people visit Scotland, they are more interested in whiskey, haggis, and Edinburgh castle than anything else. But few foreigners know that the Highlands and the Western isles are packed with wildlife. My trip is about exploring some of those islands, in search of puffins and basking sharks.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

London’s main tourist attraction hotel prices 69% more than the London average

While it might not be your first thought when thinking about a staycation destination, the capital attracted nearly 22m international tourists in a single year prior to pandemic travel restrictions, with a further 12.1m domestic visitors making overnight visits. A stay in London wouldn’t be complete without a trip to...
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

10 Unique Underwater Stays Around The World

Below is our deep dive into the world of underwater stays. Advances in modern engineering mean “sleeping with the fishes is now a reality.” No need for cement shoes or even wetsuits, though having a fat wallet certainly helps. Our list starts with gold-drenched luxury suites but dives deeper, plumbing the depths for affordable options.
Posted by
Only In Montana

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Butte Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Montana

Butte is less than two hours from Missoula, an hour from Helena, and about 90 minutes from Bozeman. And while most locals might not consider this old mining town the top day trip destination, it’s actually a fantastic place to spend an afternoon. After all, Butte was once known as the “Richest Hill on Earth.” […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Butte Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local's guide to Edinburgh, Scotland

Writer, photographer, digital-content strategist, creative director – Caoilfhionn Maguire is a jack of all trades and master of many. Starting out from a small town in Northern Ireland, she has travelled the world – 62 countries at the latest count – and currently lives in Edinburgh. This interview is part...
LifestylePosted by
munaluchi

Chic French Wedding at the Ritz in Paris

Chic French wedding at the Ritz in Paris has exquisite decor, outfit changes, and lovely photography captured by Jérémy Froeliger. Laetitia and Franck dreamed of having their wedding at the Ritz in Paris; and on July 10th, 2021, their dream became a reality!. Surrounded by their friends and family, the...
Drinkstravelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Wine Harvest Festivals To Visit In Europe

Fall is grape harvesting time in many European countries famous for their exquisite wines — whether white, red, or rosé. For centuries, an event like this has been celebrated with festivals, where the judges are often as colorful as the outfits of the harvesters. Wine queens are crowned and the good nectar of previous vintages flows freely.
Musictravelawaits.com

7 Key Tips To Having An Authentic Experience Abroad

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The thrill of discovery runs deep for those of us who love to explore the world through travel. One of our greatest joys is when we learn about a place, its people, and its culture through personal and authentic experiences. Sometimes it can be a challenge to get past the tourist businesses and attractions, especially in a foreign country when time for a visit is limited. But we’ve got a few tips for how to get to the heart of a destination quickly so you can have an authentic experience abroad.
Animalstravelawaits.com

Giraffes And Guests Mingle At This Kenyan Hotel’s New Infinity Pool

Giraffe Manor — the luxury lodge in Nairobi, Kenya, known for its giraffes that wander the property and even poke their heads through open windows — is about to become even more popular with giraffe enthusiasts. The Safari Collection, which owns Giraffe Manor and three other luxury lodges in Kenya,...
Whitefield, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Whitefield couple leaves big mark on small town

WHITEFIELD — The last WWII Veteran in Whitefield, Buddy McMahon, 94, has left town along with his wife, longtime White Mountains Regional High School English teacher Annette McMahon, 90. The pair, who have been married for 71 years, has moved to the Cape to be closer to family. With that...
Worldtravelawaits.com

9 Best Hikes Near Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa residents are outdoorsy folks. Even though our city is famous for its buildings (the Canadian Parliament, national museums, and castle-like hotels among them), Ottawa is really a city of green space. We have ample waterways (including the Rideau Canal which meanders through the city center), lots of urban parks, and hundreds of miles of trails. If you’re itching for a serious hike or just keen for a gentle nature walk, you’ll find it all in Ottawa. These nine hikes are perfect for travelers, no matter their hiking ability, and really showcase the city’s natural beauty and biodiversity. And they just so happen to be nine of my favorites that I keep returning to again and again. I think you’ll love them just as much as I do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy