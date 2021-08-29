5-star Georgia QB commit Gunner Stockton puts up CRAZY numbers in win

5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton has been committed to Georgia since January of 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound dual-threat passer out of Rabun County High School ranks as the nation’s No. 28 overall player in the class of 2022 and as the top ranked dual-threat quarterback, per Rivals.

On Saturday, Stockton showed why he deserves those rankings, putting up absolutely insane numbers in a win over Pace Academy.

Stockton accounted for 7 total touchdowns (6 passing, 1 rushing). He passed for 382 yards and added another 105 on the ground.

Stockton also made his prediction for Georgia vs Clemson, this coming Saturday in Charlotte.