Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (77-52) face the Texas Rangers (44-85) in the third and final game of their series as they seek the sweep Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Astros RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.41 ERA) makes his 27th start. He has a 1.11 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 6.3 K/9 over an AL-leading 155 2/3 IP.

Is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA through three starts against the Rangers.

Has a 1.42 ERA across his last three starts.

Rangers LHP Taylor Hearn (3-4, 4.08 ERA) makes his sixth start and his 37th appearance. He has a 1.33 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 through 70 2/3 IP.

Pitched 3 scoreless innings in one start against the Astros.

The Rangers are 2-3 through his five starts.

Money line: Astros -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Rangers +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Astros -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Rangers +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Against the spread/ATS: Astros -2.5 (+105) | Rangers +2.5 (-130)

Astros -2.5 (+105) | Rangers +2.5 (-130) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Prediction

Astros 6, Rangers 2

The previous four series this season between the two teams were sweeps. The Rangers swept a three-game home series May 21-23 while the Astros have swept the other three series and are 11-3 against Texas.

The Rangers have lost nine of their last 11 games; the Astros have won seven of their last nine games.

Take the ASTROS (-230).

The Rangers have the third-worst ATS record in the majors at 56-73 ATS. They are 29-35 ATS at home, 6-8 ATS against the Astros and 4-7 ATS in their last 11 games.

The Astros are 5-8 ATS in their last 13 games, 66-63 ATS overall and 32-31 ATS on the road. 10 of their last 12 wins have been by 3 or more runs.

Take the ASTROS -2.5 (+105).

Eight of the 14 games this season so far between both teams have had totals of 9 or more runs.

Only two of Greinke’s last nine starts have had totals of 9 or more runs.

However, six of the Rangers’ last seven have had totals of 9 or more runs and six of the last nine for the Astros have reached that mark, too.

Greinke will keep the Rangers’ bats at bay. The question is how many runs the Astros will score. They have scored more than 5 runs only once in their last six games.

Take UNDER 8.5 (-107).

