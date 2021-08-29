Cancel
Colts' T.Y. Hilton expected to miss several weeks with injury

By Kevin Hickey
Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss several weeks due to an injury, first reported by Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Hilton suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday but would later return, which didn’t raise too many flags at the time. However, further tests concluded that Hilton will miss some time in order to heal.

The injury is reportedly not considered season-ending and while Holder reported the injury was undisclosed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it is an upper back/neck injury.

A specific timeline for Hilton’s return has not yet been established, but it is expected that he will miss several weeks.

The Colts re-signed Hilton to a one-year deal hoping he can be a veteran presence and complement to second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., whom most believe will break out in 2021.

With Hilton sidelined, the Colts are likely to turn to Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal to fill the void. This also gives other wide receivers like rookie Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon and Ashton Dulin a better chance to make the roster when final cuts take place on Tuesday.

