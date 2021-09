The 2020 season is dead and buried for FIU football. Figuratively speaking, of course. For all of those involved, it’s best that way. However, for the rest of the outside college football world, the Panthers can’t run from a season that leaves the team with a litany of questions to answer entering this season. The good news is Butch Davis’ track record as a head coach has proven that his team is due for a bounceback campaign in 2021.