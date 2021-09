Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.