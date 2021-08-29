Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Fields' Final Pass of the Preseason Was a Touchdown, Andy Dalton's Was an Interception

The Big Lead
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Fields started the final game of the preseason for the Chicago Bears as Andy Dalton sat and waited to start the Bears regular season opener. Fields ended his preseason by completing 7-of-10 passes against the Tennessee Titans and his final pass of his preseason was a touchdown pass. To contrast that, Dalton's final pass of the preseason was an interception against the Buffalo Bills last week.

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bears Legend Says The Quarterback Decision Is Obvious

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues to say that veteran Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback when the season opens in September. Rookie Justin Fields has played well throughout the preseason – and most Bears fans seem to prefer the former Ohio State star – but it’s Dalton’s time for now.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This better not be the reason Andy Dalton is starting

The Chicago Bears had a lot of excitement surrounding them as Training Camp started to begin. They traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to surprisingly draft Justin Fields. Nobody expected the Bears to make a move like that going it but it appeared that they have their new franchise quarterback. It still appears that way but there is no excitement around it anymore based on the way things have gone lately.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Mike Golic says Bears ‘absolutely’ made right decision starting Andy Dalton over Justin Fields

Many in the media have been critical of Bears coach Matt Nagy, who, despite the emergence of first-round rookie Justin Fields, hasn’t wavered in his decision to start Andy Dalton Week 1 against the Rams. The 33-year-old offers plenty of experience (142 NFL starts), but after an uneven season with the Cowboys in 2020, should Dalton really be the one standing in Fields’ way? Former ESPN personality Mike Golic shared his thoughts on the Bears’ quarterback conundrum during his recent appearance on STUpodity (hosted by Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of The Dan Le Batard Show), defending Nagy’s decision to stick with the veteran.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bears rookie Justin Fields makes Matt Nagy’s life harder with one incredible throw vs. Titans

Justin Fields is not doing the idea of the Chicago Bears sticking with Andy Dalton as the starter under center any good. The Bears’ rookie quarterback has been fantastic all preseason long. Everyone in Windy City is raving about this guy, and it appears that the more he’s given time to perform on the field, the stronger the test becomes for Matt Nagy’s decision to give Andy Dalton the QB1 status over Fields.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Justin Fields felt fans 'disrespectful' to Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears fans present at their preseason game on Saturday chanted rookie Justin Fields’ name while Andy Dalton was playing on the field. When speaking with reporters after the game, Fields acknowledged that he could hear the fans chanting. Fields felt it was “disrespectful” to his fellow teammate in the quarterback room.
NFL247Sports

Justin Fields urges Bears fans not to chant his name while Andy Dalton at QB

The Chicago Bears are still planning to go with veteran Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday. This news will not be popular with much of the Bears fan base, which was chanting for rookie first-round pick Justin Fields on Saturday when Dalton was on the field with the starting offense in the team’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Predicting when Justin Fields will take Bears’ starting QB job from Andy Dalton

As one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the 21st century, the hype surrounding new Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick Justin Fields is palpable across the league. Entering the league as one of college football history’s most accurate passers ever, running a 4.44 40 yard dash, and coming straight to a team that made the playoffs just a year ago will do that.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Be Benched First

It’s inevitable that a few teams will make changes at quarterback this NFL season, especially the ones who had position battles in training camp. On Wednesday, the oddsmakers released their odds for which quarterback will be benched first this season. Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is the overwhelming favorite at the moment with +175 odds.
NFLbleachernation.com

Allen Robinson Has Some Thoughts on Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

Let’s tell a story in three tweets. In a piece highlighting Allen Robinson’s interview with the Tiki and Tierney show, Robinson expands on his budding connection with Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton. Sure, we’d love to read and hear more about Robinson linking up with Justin Fields. That is a given. And in due time, it will come. However, until the Bears elevate Fields from the second unit, those nuggets will be few and far between.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Justin Fields calls out Bears fans for not supporting Andy Dalton

Justin Fields is competing with Andy Dalton for the starting quarterback job in Chicago, but he still thinks Bears fans should support the veteran this preseason. The next generation in Chicago may start sooner than Andy Dalton expected. Bears fans are ready for the Justin Fields experience starting Week 1,...
NFLbleachernation.com

Justin Fields Wants You to Stop Booing Andy Dalton

Between chants of “We want Justin!” and this reaction upon Justin Fields’ entrance into Saturday’s game, Bears fans have made it clear who they want to start the season as QB1. And if that wasn’t enough, the cascade of boos that fell upon Soldier Field after each three-and-out series by the first-team offense really drives the point home.
NFLYardbarker

Where Andy Dalton Still Has It Over Justin Fields

So much has been said about what Justin Fields can do. It's what he can't do that has quarterback Andy Dalton in the secure position as starter for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. With one preseason start coming for Fields ahead on Saturday, Bears coach Matt Nagy...
NFLchatsports.com

Andy Dalton Named Bears' Week 1 Starter over Justin Fields, Matt Nagy Says

Chicago Bears fans will continue to wait for Justin Fields to be the team's quarterback, as head coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Andy Dalton will open the regular season as the starter. Nagy announced after Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills that the 33-year-old will be under center for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy