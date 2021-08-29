Justin Fields' Final Pass of the Preseason Was a Touchdown, Andy Dalton's Was an Interception
Justin Fields started the final game of the preseason for the Chicago Bears as Andy Dalton sat and waited to start the Bears regular season opener. Fields ended his preseason by completing 7-of-10 passes against the Tennessee Titans and his final pass of his preseason was a touchdown pass. To contrast that, Dalton's final pass of the preseason was an interception against the Buffalo Bills last week.www.thebiglead.com
