Marthin Hamlet reacts to bizarre finish of Cezar Ferreira at 2021 PFL Playoffs 3: 'It doesn't feel real'

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Marthin Hamlet envisioned himself being in the 2021 PFL light heavyweight final, but perhaps not in the way he got it done. The Norwegian fighter earned a shot at winning $1 million and the 2021 PFL light heavyweight belt by stopping Brazil’s Cezar Ferreira in the main card of Friday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 3. Hamlet (8-2) stopped Ferreira 13 seconds into their bout, winning via TKO.

