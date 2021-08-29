Marthin Hamlet reacts to bizarre finish of Cezar Ferreira at 2021 PFL Playoffs 3: 'It doesn't feel real'

The Professional Fighters League has a unique system for its season format. Once per year, they hold a tournament, which is a points-based with standings. For each of the six weight classes, the top four fighters at the end of the regular season move onto the playoffs. Those are essentially semifinal fights to see who moves onto the finale. The fifth and sixth-ranked fighters at the end of the regular season face off in the playoffs. Those two are reserved as alternates should any of the top four fighters have to pull out.