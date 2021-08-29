Suspect dead following police pursuit starting in Fort Smith
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Police say one man is dead following a police pursuit that started in Fort Smith and ended in Arkoma Saturday night (Aug. 28). According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police Department, officers received a call on Saturday night that one man and one woman were moving equipment at a construction site on Old Greenwood Road, and the two were last seen leaving the site in a large construction truck.www.5newsonline.com
