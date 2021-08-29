Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Suspect dead following police pursuit starting in Fort Smith

5newsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Police say one man is dead following a police pursuit that started in Fort Smith and ended in Arkoma Saturday night (Aug. 28). According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police Department, officers received a call on Saturday night that one man and one woman were moving equipment at a construction site on Old Greenwood Road, and the two were last seen leaving the site in a large construction truck.

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkoma, OK
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Fbi#Native American#Osbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy