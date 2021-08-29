Cancel
Law

No Gag Order in Lawsuit Against Church Alleging Child Sexual Abuse Coverup

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago

An interesting decision from two months ago, now on appeal—Barker v. Victorious Life Christian Church, from New York Albany County trial court Judge Michael Mackey:. In this action brought pursuant to the New York Child Victims Act, CPLR § 214-g [which extended the statute of limitations on cases involving minor sex victims -EV], defendant Victorious Life Christian Church … and defendant Dominick Brignola … separately move for a "gag" order restraining plaintiff Abigail Barker and her counsel from "communicating with representatives of the media, or with any person or entity whom plaintiff or [her] attorney knows or would have reason to know might disseminate information to the public or media pending the outcome of these proceedings" and an order requiring plaintiff and her counsel "to take all steps necessary to remove from the internet its prior media disclosures, press releases and presentations." …

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

