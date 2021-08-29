Tomahawk Medal of Honor recipient honored with post office dedication
Local News Published 08/29/2021 9:45AM, Last Updated 08/29/2021 3:42PM. Tomahawk - The United States Post Office in Tomahawk has a new name to honor one of America's heroes who fought in the Korean War. The Einar H. Ingman Jr. Post Office was dedicated in recognition of his service and as a Medal of Honor recipient. Veterans, politicians, and citizens alike gathered in Tomahawk to honor Ingman's legacy.www.wjfw.com
Comments / 1