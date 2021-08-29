What is a hero?

He-ro: a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. I love heroes… Biblical heroes, national heroes, war heroes… the list goes on and on. I want us to journey back to a true-life account in our nation’s history. Back to New York City on September the 11th where we find that New York is under attack. Now it’s not the 9/11 you are thinking of in 2001 but to 9/11, 1776. The context is only a few months after our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence pledging their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor and committing our nation to fight the greatest military power on the planet.