'Unfun Facts' For People Who Want To Feel Unsettled

We've been seeing a lot of wholesome content lately. It makes sense. When the world feels bleak, most people need a little positivity to remind them that even the pain is temporary. This post is not for these people. Reddit user u/mc_gnome took to r/AskReddit requesting people share some 'unfun facts' on the thread. The responses weren't just 'unfun,' they're actually mind-blowingly morbid and depressing. But some people, like us, enjoy learning of the cruelty of nature. And these posts are for you.

