Local News Published 08/29/2021 9:25AM, Last Updated 08/29/2021 3:34PM. Wausau - Last year the Wausau-Marathon County Parks system turned 100 years old. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parks department was not able to host an event celebrating the history of the parks. One year later they were finally able to host a celebration. Organizers went all out making an event for everyone to enjoy.