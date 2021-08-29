Cancel
What We Do in the Shadows (Season 3 Episode 1 & 2) “The Prisoner”, “The Cloak of Duplication”, trailer, release date

Cover picture for the article“The Prisoner” – Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. “The Cloak of Duplication” – A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Startattle.com – What We Do in the Shadows | FX. The first episode of Season 3 was...

Related
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Interview With the Vampires: Inside the Making of 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 3

On a dark Toronto night in the middle of a bleak pandemic winter, the cast and crew of What We Do in the Shadows are cracking themselves up with poop jokes. In the scene being filmed, the four lead vampires of the FX mockumentary series — bickering lovers Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), ancient warrior Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and superhumanly boring “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — are debating what to do with Nandor’s human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who recently outed himself as a vampire hunter. Guillermo is being kept in a cage in the basement of the group’s Staten Island home, and Colin Robinson has been obsessively studying the contents of Guillermo’s toilet bucket.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 review: The Emmy-nominated series remains a blood-thirsty spectacle of fun and outrageousness

What We Do in the Shadows, a comedy about three vampire studs and their adventures created by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi in 2014, was a huge success. Years later, FX decided to delve into the vampiric universe, creating a television series with the same title. The mockumentary-style show, based on the feature film, became one of the best television series of recent years. After two hilarious seasons, the third one maintains a steady pace while making us laugh all over. The cast and crew deliver even more ridiculous, humor-laced situations and character development. With its new season, it remains a magnificent, bloodthirsty spectacle of laughter and absurdity.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: A Supreme Battle; Laszlo's Diary

When FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows returns on September 2nd for its third season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are facing a dilemma. On one hand, there's the reality that their roommate & Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a world-class vampire slayer who offed the Vampire Council in front of their disbelieving eyes. On the other hand, thanks to Guillermo? They are the Vampire Council now. What to do, what to do, right? Clearly, there's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of its crew because our foursome's biggest concern in the preview you're about to see? Who gets to plan their butt in the literal seat of power.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows: Gizmo/Buffy Team-Up? S03 Aftershow & More

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), ready to kick off the third season starting this Thursday, September 2, fans of What We Do in the Shadows will have a place to go after the final credits roll. Guillén is set to host After The Shadows, a pre-taped, social media talk show kicking off at 11 pm PT immediately following the Season 3 premiere. Guillén will chat with the cast & crew and also with celebrity fans to discuss their love of the show and to share insight into the making of the new season. Initial guests include Novak and Kristen Schaal, as well as Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, set decorator Shayne Fox, and more. Episodes will be made available via TheShadowsFX via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well on FX's official YouTube channel.
TV SeriesDaily Beast

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Proves It’s TV’s Best Half-Hour Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows is a love story—the catch being that it’s between ancient vampires and a human minion who also happens to be a vampire slayer. It’s also set in Staten Island. And shot like a reality-TV series. And obsessed with supernatural creatures, over-the-top gore, and dirty sex. All of which makes it totally and hilariously absurd, and the best half-hour comedy on television.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Vampires of What We Do in the Shadows Take a Leadership Role in Season 3

2020 was a breakthrough year for FX's What We Do In the Shadows, with the show earning its first Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nomination for season two's top-shelf "Jackie Daytona" episode. While quarantine delays meant the series was unable to air during this year's Emmys eligibility window, we're still getting a new season in 2021, and we're picking up right where the story left off. And where the story left off was the vampires' familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), living up to his vampire-hunter lineage by slaughtering the entire Vampiric Council in order to save our vampire crew: Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Variety

Harvey Guillén on ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 and Being ‘Brown, Round and Proud’

Harvey Guillén plays the lovable familiar Guillermo on “What We Do in the Shadows,” FX’s mockumentary horror-comedy series following a group of vampires living in Staten Island, N.Y. It’s a role he has made his own in many ways. A key scene in the Season 2 finale took viewers inside Guillermo’s family home, a warm and cozy apartment with food on the stove and a concerned parent. From making sure that the prop dessert, buñuelos, were regionally accurate to his character, to the casting of an actor of Mexican descent as his mother, Guillén was determined make sure his character’s life...
TV Serieslrmonline.com

What We Do In The Shadows Star Harvey Guillén On Everyone’s Favorite Famililar Guillermo [Exclusive Interview]

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS — “The Prisoner” — Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs September 2) Pictured: Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. CR: Russ Martin/FX. What We Do in the Shadows has become one of my favorite shows on FX. Tonight we start our adventure into the third season of the series. The show is based on the 2014 feature film from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi that goes by the same name. Both the film and the show follow vampires that are doing their best to fit in the modern world. It’s so funny watching them try to attempt to do everyday things.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows: Mark Hamill Still Has Jackie Daytona Issues

In only a few hours, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will be heading back to our screens for a third season of FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows. One of the millions of fans looking forward to a new batch of episodes is none other than geek icon himself, Mark Hamill, who took to social media to send waves of good luck to the crew. Well, not the entire crew. Let's just say that after the second swindle he pulled on Hamill's Jim the Vampire at the end of S02E06 "On the Run", the "Star Wars" legend has every right to still be a little pissed at a certain Jackie Daytona aka Laszlo (stiffing him on rent and then singing-fish scamming him over 150 years later is just rude).

