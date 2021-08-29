What We Do in the Shadows (Season 3 Episode 1 & 2) “The Prisoner”, “The Cloak of Duplication”, trailer, release date

When FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows returns on September 2nd for its third season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are facing a dilemma. On one hand, there's the reality that their roommate & Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a world-class vampire slayer who offed the Vampire Council in front of their disbelieving eyes. On the other hand, thanks to Guillermo? They are the Vampire Council now. What to do, what to do, right? Clearly, there's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of its crew because our foursome's biggest concern in the preview you're about to see? Who gets to plan their butt in the literal seat of power.