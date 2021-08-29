What We Do in the Shadows (Season 3 Episode 1 & 2) “The Prisoner”, “The Cloak of Duplication”, trailer, release date

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), ready to kick off the third season starting this Thursday, September 2, fans of What We Do in the Shadows will have a place to go after the final credits roll. Guillén is set to host After The Shadows, a pre-taped, social media talk show kicking off at 11 pm PT immediately following the Season 3 premiere. Guillén will chat with the cast & crew and also with celebrity fans to discuss their love of the show and to share insight into the making of the new season. Initial guests include Novak and Kristen Schaal, as well as Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, set decorator Shayne Fox, and more. Episodes will be made available via TheShadowsFX via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well on FX's official YouTube channel.
