Higgins: Federal aid is pre-staged

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
Congressman Clay Higgins said he was briefed this morning by FEMA and the National Hurricane Center.

"Hurricane Ida is a dangerous storm and continues to strengthen ahead of landfall in Southeast Louisiana. While predicted impacts for Acadiana and SWLA have lessened, please remain vigilant and keep our neighbors in Southeast Louisiana in your prayers," he said in a Facebook post.

Here are the Key Takeaways from his briefing:
- Federal assets, including FEMA incident management teams, search and rescue, medical transfer, and supplies are pre-staged.
- Sustained winds of 150 mph with potential to strengthen further ahead of landfall.
- Hurricane-force winds have already begun coming ashore in Southeast Louisiana.
- Ida could still bring hurricane force wind gusts in parts of St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes this afternoon and tonight.
- No significant change in storm surge predictions.
- Power outages are possible for over 750k and could last for days and weeks in some areas.
- Remember to only operate generators in a well-ventilated area and never indoors.
- 10-20 inches of rain forecasted with the highest totals concentrated at the center and right side of the storm.
- Shelters are operational in Louisiana and Mississippi with over 1,600 people currently housed. That number is expected to grow.
- To find updated information on statewide shelters, you can text “lashelter” to 898-211.

Here's the post:

KATC News

KATC News

