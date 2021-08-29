Kanye West releases ‘Donda,’ the album named for his late mother

“God’s not finished,” Kanye West sings repeatedly at the end of one of his new songs, “24.” Being made in God’s image, West very much relates to that; he doesn’t like being done with things, either. Yet here we have the miracle, a true, blue spectacle, of a finished “Donda,” the album that until this weekend seemed poised to challenge Guns N’ Roses’ “Chinese Democracy” as the most mythologically delayed major music release ever. Unless he’s going to pull a “Life of Pablo” on us, it’s really done — no more tweaks and do-overs to put in front of a series of the largest focus groups of all time.