Kanye West releases ‘Donda,’ the album named for his late mother
More than a month after he said he would, Kanye West finally has released his new, Christian-themed album “Donda” — appropriately enough, on Sunday morning. The 26-track album, already heard at listening events in Chicago and Atlanta, includes contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, the late Pop Smoke, Swiss Beatz, Jay Electronica and Travis Scott, among other illustrious collaborators. It is available on most major streaming platforms.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0