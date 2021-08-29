Cancel
Kanye West releases ‘Donda,’ the album named for his late mother

By Darel Jevens
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
More than a month after he said he would, Kanye West finally has released his new, Christian-themed album “Donda” — appropriately enough, on Sunday morning. The 26-track album, already heard at listening events in Chicago and Atlanta, includes contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, the late Pop Smoke, Swiss Beatz, Jay Electronica and Travis Scott, among other illustrious collaborators. It is available on most major streaming platforms.

CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Revealed Who She Thinks North Resembles, And It's NOT Her Or Kanye

It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Soulja Boy disses Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in Twitter rant

Soulja Boy has called out Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian in an expletive-filled rant on Twitter after he was allegedly cut from Donda. The 31-year-old “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper – real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – claims his vocals didn’t make the final cut for West’s album, even though he was allegedly asked to record a verse for the track “Remote Control”.When Donda was surprise released on 29 August, Soulja Boy shared what appears to be a screenshot of a chat between West and him, which suggested he was set to appear in the song...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Drake Shows Instagram Love To Soulja Boy Amid Kanye West Spat

Drake is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated Certified Lover Boy while he puts the finishing touches on the album. Going over the mastered tracks with Carnage, he took to his Instagram Story and put a filter on Drizzy lacing him with the classic ’07 Soulja Boy shades.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
CelebritiesSFGate

Watch Kanye West's Dramatic Music Video for 'Come to Life'

Kanye West has dropped a music video for his Donda cut “Come to Life.” The clip was filmed during the rapper’s August 26th listening event streamed on Apple Music, which saw West appearing to set himself on fire. Kim Kardashian also shows in the video, dressed in a wedding gown....
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Gesaffelstein rakes in multiple production credits on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

After a characteristically dramatic rollout, Kanye West‘s tenth studio album, Donda has been officially released in all of its controversial glory. With creative assistance from The Weeknd, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, and a reunion with JAY-Z, among others, Kanye’s new 27-track album renders no shortage of A-list talent.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Kanye West Obsesses About Jesus, Kim, His Mother, Himself and Drake in Overstuffed, Fascinating 'Donda': Album Review

“God’s not finished,” Kanye West sings repeatedly at the end of one of his new songs, “24.” Being made in God’s image, West very much relates to that; he doesn’t like being done with things, either. Yet here we have the miracle, a true, blue spectacle, of a finished “Donda,” the album that until this weekend seemed poised to challenge Guns N’ Roses’ “Chinese Democracy” as the most mythologically delayed major music release ever. Unless he’s going to pull a “Life of Pablo” on us, it’s really done — no more tweaks and do-overs to put in front of a series of the largest focus groups of all time.
Chicago, ILComplex

Watch Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Listening Event in Chicago

Kanye West has brought the Donda listening experience to his hometown of Chicago. The multi-hyphenate is taking over Soldier Field stadium tonight to host a third public listening session for his much-anticipated album. ‘Ye presented two similar events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta over the past month, giving fans around the world a preview of his oft-delayed project.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Album Stream: Kanye West – Donda

It is safe to say that this ride has truly been a wild one and it is unlikely that we’ll see anything truly like it until Kanye West releases another album. More than a month ago, fans began to tweet about a mystery event that involved the Chicago native in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hours later, one thing became clear. Kanye West is coming and he’s returning quickly. At least, he was returning quickly by Kanye West standards. Not long thereafter, West moved his operation to Atlanta, Georgia for not one but two sold-out listening sessions. Jay-Z verses and surprise appearances from Westside Gunn included, it appeared that fans were excited but unsure if the album would ever come. This weekend, the GRAMMY winner calmed those concerns.

