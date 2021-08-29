Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Source: NY Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard will miss rehab start due to COVID

Times Herald-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Record. Syndergaard was scheduled to make his second rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, but was pulled from that start. Manager Luis Rojas confirmed that Syndergaard is vaccinated,...

www.recordonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Farrell
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Covid#Ny Mets#Covid#Tbd#Northjersey Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard feels ‘pretty good’ after throwing BP

LOS ANGELES — Noah Syndergaard at least looked the part on Saturday. Dressed in his full road uniform before the Mets faced the Dodgers, the right-hander threw 20 pitches in live batting practice, facing rehabbing Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme. It was a second session facing hitters since the restart to his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
MLBNew York Post

Big rehab deadlines approaching for Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom

Noah Syndergaard’s comeback is set to take a big step forward this week. The Mets right-hander is likely to begin a rehab assignment “hopefully this week,” acting general manager Zack Scott said Tuesday. Syndergaard, who had his first rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery cut short in May because of elbow discomfort, is expected to come back as a reliever in order to expedite his return.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Noah Syndergaard’s free agency outlook changes as reliever

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 06: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 6, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 4-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Nothing about Noah Syndergaard is new...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Why NY Mets players say they're giving a 'thumbs down' to their fans

NEW YORK – Javier Baez has gotten his share of boos during his first month as a Met. Now he's decided to send a message back to the fans in New York. When asked about the Mets' thumbs down celebration after big hits, Baez explained that it's the players' own way of booing back. His comments came moments after a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, August 23-29

I feel like a broken record saying it every week: The pitching is not the problem. Even without Jacob deGrom, the pitching is not the problem. Even with Noah Syndergaard’s triumphant return further delayed by COVID-19, the pitching is not the problem. Even with all the pitchers the Mets have had to cycle through this year—and there is yet another new face on the meter this week—the pitching is not the problem. The pitching (well, really just Tylor Megill) had one bad game and that was on Tuesday. Other than that, every game was within reach and every loss was a one-run loss in which the pitching staff has allowed three runs or less.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Michael Conforto's 2-run HR leads Mets past Marlins

Michael Conforto slugged a two-run homer Tuesday night, leading the New York Mets to a 3-1 win over the visiting Miami Marlins. It was New York's third straight win - and that doesn't count the Mets' 6-5 walk-off victory earlier Tuesday afternoon - since that was the resumption of an April 11 game.
MLBNew York Post

Lefty Aaron Loup continues to be bullpen stalwart for Mets

Aaron Loup was on the wrong end of a pitching change that backfired last week, but otherwise has taken on the role of the Mets’ escape artist. The veteran lefty reliever worked the Mets out of another jam in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader, using his own nifty defense to get an inning-ending double play and preserve a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
MLBFOX Sports

Nolin expected to start for the Nationals against the Mets

New York Mets (66-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-77, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) LINE: Nationals +132, Mets -152; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia channeling his inner Jesse Orosco

The New York Mets are fighting to get back above .500. Regardless of their record, there’s no logic behind what Jeurys Familia is doing for the team out of the bullpen. Nearing the end of an unexpected product year, Familia has lucked into wins all year long. He is now tied for the team lead with 9 victories. Starter Marcus Stroman is the man he has tied. Based on the way his year has gone, there’s a chance his 9-12 record doesn’t get much better and Familia is the one leading the club in wins.
MLBYardbarker

Mike's Met of the Month, August 2021: INF Jonathan Villar

It was a really hard task to try and find who the Met of the Month award winner was for the New York Mets in August. A lot went wrong for the Mets in August as they fell out of first place and saw their playoff hopes drop to the single digits, meaning there weren’t many standout performers to choose from. One player did stand out above the rest, however, making infielder Jonathan Villar the Met of the Month winner for August.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Fry the Marlins

Break up the Mets! The Mets have won five straight games (four depending on how you count the suspended game) and are on their way to Washington for a five-game series. The Mets pulled off an amazing come from behind win in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Tuesday. They trailed 5-1 in the ninth but their bats showed up and pulled off a seemingly miraculous win. They won the second game 3-1 thanks to Michael Conforto and the bullpen. Wednesday’s game was rained out but they finished the sweep on Thursday by winning 4-3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy