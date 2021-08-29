Cancel
Source: NY Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard will miss rehab start due to COVID

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Record. Syndergaard was scheduled to make his second rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, but was pulled from that start. Manager Luis Rojas confirmed that Syndergaard is vaccinated,...

