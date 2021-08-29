Cancel
Vinton County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Vinton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Vinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Vinton County through 100 PM EDT At 1222 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles east of Chillicothe, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eagle Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Vinton County, OH
Vinton, OH
Chillicothe, OH
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Eagle Mills
