Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dead and Company Roll into Darien Lake, pay tribute to Charlie Watts

By Matthew Romano
NYS Music
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead and Company continued their Empire State run on Wednesday, August 25 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, with the amusement park behind the venue giving the performance an county fair vibe. John Mayer sported a pair of headphones after noticing a slight ringing in his ears post show in Bethel Woods and wanted to protect his hearing. The headphones also allowed him to hear the band better and in turn, play in the band better.

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Jeff Chimenti
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Bob Weir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darien#Rolling Stones#Empire State#Nys Music#The Grateful Dead#Dead And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Year by Year: Photos 1963-2020

Charlie Watts' steady but propulsive drumming was the backbone of the Rolling Stones from 1963 through his 2021 death at age 80. Unlike many of the first wave of British rock stars, including his longtime bandmates, Watts didn't start off as a fan of the music. Instead, jazz first caught his ear as a schoolboy. After an attempt at playing the banjo proved unsuccessful, Watts removed the neck and strings from the instrument and started using the body as a snare drum.
MusicNYS Music

Dead and Company wrap up New York State run in Saratoga

For their fourth and final show in the Empire State, Dead and Company made their annual stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, hallowed ground for seeing the Grateful Dead in the 1980s. And much like the Dead shows at SPAC in the 80s, the venue was as packed as ever, hosting a sold out crowd of 25,103 – a few short of the record set by the Dead in 1985.
MusicNYS Music

How Sweet It Is: Dead and Company at Hershey Park Stadium

Jam band supergroup Dead & Company make their summer tour stop at the land of chocolate, Hershey Park, on August 28. With them as always, following is their eclectic, eccentric, and electric fanbase: the Deadheads, as colorful as their kaleidoscopic visions can take them. The fanbase is incredibly kind, tight knit, dedicated, and functions as a self sustaining community that follows the band.
MusicJamBase

David Crosby Announces ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ 50th Anniversary Reissue & Shares Unreleased Demo

Multiple Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee David Crosby will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his 1971 debut solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name by giving the set the reissue treatment. If I Could Only Remember My Name (50th Anniversary Issue) features the newly remastered record on vinyl and comes as a 2CD set accompanied by a bonus disc featuring unreleased material including the preview track “Riff 1 (Demo).” The vinyl and 2CD version arrive through Rhino on October 15 and comes out digitally and on streaming services the same day.
MusicRegister Citizen

David Crosby Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Debut Solo LP

A 50th anniversary edition of David Crosby’s 1971 solo debut If I Could Only Remember My Name is being released on October 15th. It features a remastered version of the original LP and a bonus disc packed with previously-released demos, outtakes, and alternate takes from the album sessions. There will also be a 180-gram vinyl edition. Check out the previously-unheard track “Riff 1” right here.
Musicwmky.org

Dave McMurray on Sunday Night Jazz Showcase

Program #335 (September 5 at 8:00pm) Dave McMurray is a Detroit-based saxophonist/multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and bandleader. As a saxophonist, McMurray -- who plays all horns from baritone to soprano as well as flute -- offers a keen melodic sensibility, and a rich, earthy tone. He is assured and inspired whether working in jazz, rock, R&B, funk, pop, or folk.
Shelburne, VTNYS Music

Lake Street Dive Soar At Sold-Out Shelburne Show

Lake Street Dive performed for a sold-out crowd Sunday night at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, VT. The show marked their third date on a U.S. tour promoting their acclaimed new record Obviously. Formed in 2004, Lake Street Dive first gained viral recognition after a series of sidewalk singing videos...
Musictheaquarian.com

On The Record: ‘The Jimmie Vaughan Story’ plus Suzie Ungerleider, Connie Smith, Karen Jonas, Matt Jaffe, and Ward Hayden

Texas-based blues-rock singer and guitarist Jimmie Vaughan marked his 70th birthday this year, and we get the present (even if we do have to pay for it): a limited-edition box set due out September 17 that includes six hours of music on five CDs plus a 240-page hardcover book. A beautifully packaged deluxe version adds more goodies, among them a vinyl copy of Vaughan’s Grammy-winning 2001 album, Do You Get the Blues, a couple of 45-rpm singles, a magazine that showcases the artist’s classic cars collection, and an individually autographed replica of the album cover.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

TM Recommends: Listen to St. Vincent Covering Metallica

One of the tiny joys of this summer has been the steady trickle of new music from the absurd, overwhelming project called The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of songs from 53 artists all over the world, working in various genres, covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 smash hit commonly known as The Black Album (although it’s technically untitled). There are still a number of recordings yet to come (in the next few weeks, we should get to hear Arlington-born country star Mickey Guyton take on “Nothing Else Matters”), but so far, one of my favorites is the industrial take on “Sad But True” by Dallas-raised St. Vincent.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Singer Nanci Griffith has died

She was 68 years old, Variety magazine reported. American folk singer Grammy Award winner Nanci Griffith died on Friday in the United States at 68. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the statement of the record company Gold Mountain Internment, which collaborated with the singer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy