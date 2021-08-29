Dead and Company Roll into Darien Lake, pay tribute to Charlie Watts
Dead and Company continued their Empire State run on Wednesday, August 25 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, with the amusement park behind the venue giving the performance an county fair vibe. John Mayer sported a pair of headphones after noticing a slight ringing in his ears post show in Bethel Woods and wanted to protect his hearing. The headphones also allowed him to hear the band better and in turn, play in the band better.nysmusic.com
Comments / 0