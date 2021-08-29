Cancel
Awoniyi scores winner for Union Berlin to beat Gladbach 2-1

Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brilliant goal to help Union Berlin upset Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 for its first Bundesliga win of the season on Sunday. The 24-year-old Awoniyi, whose loan move Union made permanent in the offseason, combined with Max Kruse to score what proved...

