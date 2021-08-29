Preserve fresh herbs from the garden by drying, freezing or making creative gifts
For the novice (and experienced) gardener, fresh herbs are a worthy addition to a vegetable garden. Most of them are well-adapted to Southern California’s Mediterranean climate and can become quite productive toward the end of summer. So, what can you do with a basil plant that’s four feet tall? How can you save those delicate, fragrant cilantro leaves before the plant bolts and the flavor disappears?www.dailybulletin.com
