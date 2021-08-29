Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SEE IT: Al Roker almost washed out to sea by massive winds, waves while reporting on Hurricane Ida

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Al Roker put himself in the eye of the storm — literally — Sunday morning while reporting on Hurricane Ida.

The beloved meteorologist set up directly in New Orleans to observe the incoming storm firsthand, but with the outer bands of the hurricane already broaching the coast, the 67-year-old New Yorker seemed barely able to stay upright against the winds and waves.

“A powerful storm that is going to wreck real havoc,” Roker told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

But Roker could barely get the words out, battered by weather that seemed seconds away from knocking him over.

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Ida sits about 60 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 85 miles south of New Orleans, a category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
Person
Chuck Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Out To Sea#Extreme Weather#New Yorker#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams vows dramatic steps amid Ida flooding, climate change

Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams called the devastation wrought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida “really alarming” and said the catastrophic storm amounts to a massive climate change wake-up call for New York City. “The level of damage to property owners and to the infrastructure was really alarming,” the Democratic mayoral nominee said Friday on MSNBC. “We saw flooding in areas we’ve ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy