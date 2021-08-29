SEE IT: Al Roker almost washed out to sea by massive winds, waves while reporting on Hurricane Ida

Al Roker put himself in the eye of the storm — literally — Sunday morning while reporting on Hurricane Ida.

The beloved meteorologist set up directly in New Orleans to observe the incoming storm firsthand, but with the outer bands of the hurricane already broaching the coast, the 67-year-old New Yorker seemed barely able to stay upright against the winds and waves.

“A powerful storm that is going to wreck real havoc,” Roker told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

But Roker could barely get the words out, battered by weather that seemed seconds away from knocking him over.

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Ida sits about 60 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 85 miles south of New Orleans, a category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.