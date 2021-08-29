Glastonbury woman wins silver medal in rowing at the Paralympics

Karen Petrik of Glastonbury won a silver medal in Paralympic rowing at Sea Forest Waterway Sunday in Tokyo.

Petrik, 23, and her teammates John Tanguay of Pennington, N.J., Charley Nordin of Alameda, Calif., Dani Hansen of Patterson, Calif. and Allie Reilly of North Kingstown, R.I. finished second in the PR3 mixed four with coxswain category.

The PR3 designation includes rowers with residual function in their legs which allows them to slide the seat in the boat as well as rowers with visual impairment.

“I think we executed what we wanted to do and I think we put together everything we set out to do,” Petrik said.

The U.S. PR3 team finished behind the defending Paralympic champions from Great Britain and ahead of the French team. It was the U.S. team’s seventh straight silver medal; Great Britain has won 11 straight golds.

Petrick was a coxswain at the University of Rhode Island, before graduating in 2019, and was a coxswain for the crew team at Glastonbury High.

