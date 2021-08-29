Bristol man dies in motorcycle crash on I-691 in Meriden

A Bristol man died in a motorcycle accident on I-691 Saturday afternoon in Meriden, according to a state police report.

Jonathan Santiago, 37, was pronounced dead at Waterbury Hospital.

According to the report, Santiago was traveling westbound on 691 when the motorcycle went off the road and struck a metal guardrail.

Anyone with information about the accident may contact Troop I-Bethany at 203-393-4200.

Lori Riley can be contacted at lriley@courant.com .