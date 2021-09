Bleach recently made a big return in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, telling the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society years following the conclusion of the original manga. Though there has yet to be confirmation that Tite Kubo is planning to fully dive back into the popular Shonen world, it seems all but assured that we haven't seen the end of Bleach by a long shot, with one Cosplayer deciding to give us a new take on the shopkeep known as Urahara who had a major influence on the franchise.