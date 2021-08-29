Delaware National Guard to help run mobile vaccine units

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State health officials and the Delaware National Guard are partnering to run mobile vaccination units across the state this week.

Medically trained national guard staff will provide the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults, Delaware State News reported.

“These mobile units are visiting communities with low vaccination rates in an effort to eliminate potential barriers to access,” the Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release. “The mobile units, which utilize trailers to transport the vaccine and provide vaccinations, are scheduled to visit these communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties next week.”

COVID-19 testing will be available at each location, according to the newspaper.

A complete list of community events can be found online.