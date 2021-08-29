Best Places to Work Honoree: Wright-Patt Credit Union

August 27, 2021 - The City of St. Petersburg has once again made a “best-of” list, this time taking the top spot in Higher Visibility’s Best Places to Remote Work in America. The list was for cities with under a million residents, and St. Pete edged out second-place Las Vegas and third-place Miami to lead the group of 20. Higher Visibility cited the median home price of $284,709 and almost 5,000 free Wi-Fi spots as deciding factors. Criteria included the number of green spaces, broadband speed, the number of coffee shops, WIFI hotspots, and average rent and home prices. Houston ranked number one for cities with a population of over 1 million.