Some St. Johnsbury residents question armory redevelopment

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Voters in St. Johnsbury will asked next month whether to approve the borrowing of $5.4 million to renovate the long-shuttered St. Johnsbury Armory into a new police station and dispatch center.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $5.8 million including the environmental clean-up of the site, the Caledonian Record reported. The town has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

At a public input session this week, some residents questioned the cost and wisdom of the project.

“This proposal for almost $6 million dollars to renovate the armory is not going over well with people that I’m associated with,” Bill Vermeulen, a St. Johnsbury resident, told the select board.

Resident Joanna Hastings said renovating the building was not the best approach, citing renovation issues at the St. Johnsbury School and the Caledonia County Court House. She said she also worried that taxpayers would be spending that much money now when a new home is also needed for the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. She suggested building a combination facility for all three departments.

“We think that we can do both projects in a similar cost to the taxpayers,” Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak responded.

A second public hearing will be held on Sept. 7.

The Armory opened in 1917 and later housed the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department for many years until it was closed in 2009 because of environmental contamination at the site.