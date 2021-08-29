Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Some UCSC students struggle to return to campus as affordable, available housing remains elusive

lookout.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeller Lahr was excited to move to the area from Sacramento when he was accepted into UC Santa Cruz as a transfer student in February 2020. But when the pandemic hit and canceled his in-person junior year, he was forced to stay in the state capital. Despite the campus opening in a few weeks, Lahr said he’s not sure he’ll ever be able to live in Santa Cruz, given how hard it is to find a place to live.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsc#Housing Projects#Housing Prices#Ucsc#Uc Santa Cruz#Covid#Lookout#Facebook Housing#The Dickens Project#Fulbright#Airbnb#Campus Housing#Slug Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Argentina
Related
Collegesthestute.com

Students return to campus for fall 2021 during pandemic

After over a year of limited on campus operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, campus is reopening in full for the fall 2021 semester. The class of 2025 joins Stevens as the largest freshman class in history at 1,147 students. Stevens has outlined policies and procedures to ensure the health and wellness of students and faculty, while simultaneously issuing a new smoke-free campus policy, validating several years of student efforts for the policy.
San Clemente, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Precautions taken as CSUCI students return to campus

Christian Potts transferred to California State University Channel Islands for the 2020-21 school year but never stepped on campus. The 22-year-old senior spent his first year at CSUCI virtually, studying from his home in San Clemente. Potts said he was excited to spend his first week on campus after the...
Collegesthedailytexan.com

Students voice their concerns as UT returns to campus

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the August 25 flipbook. Colin Spalten spent most of his junior year in front of a Zoom screen, wrapped in a blanket and wearing his pajamas. Now, as the University moves to in-person classes, he faces new obstacles. “I think there’ll...
House RentNHPR

In N.H., Assistance Remains Available For People Struggling To Pay Rent

New Hampshire’s tight housing market continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing the state as it seeks to grow economically and demographically. And as the Delta variant surges, thousands of New Hampshire residents could be affected by a potential economic downturn and need rental assistance. Dean Christon is...
New York City, NYyucommentator.org

Students Return to Campus With Nearly No COVID-Restrictions

Yeshiva University undergraduates returned to campus with nearly no COVID-restrictions on Wednesday, Aug. 25, when the fall semester began. Student council leaders and the Office of Student Life (OSL) organized the back-to-school programming. Last semester, about 550 students lived on campus. Those students were required to wear masks and receive...
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Finding Off-Campus Student Housing

Christine Olory took her own experience looking for a place to live in San Diego as a college student to create. – a company that does just that and more. Olory plans to expand the San Diego company’s reach to Orange County and Greater Los Angeles. Ultimately, she plans to...
EducationPenn

Students anticipate return to campus, prepare for classes

With students returning to the campus, IUP is coming back to what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the narrowed attendance of the past academic year, many students are eager to return to a sense of normalcy on campus. This eagerness is backed by feelings of anxiety for many, as normalcy means returning to face-to-face instruction after a time when virtual classes became the norm.
CollegesKOMU

MU students return to campus with confusing mask mandate

COLUMBIA - The 2021-22 school year at the University of Missouri kicked off Monday for students, faculty and staff. With the return of in-person classes for most students, a topic that has come up among students is the mixed messaging of mask requirements at the university. MU announced back on...
Collegesdailyutahchronicle.com

Despite Anxieties, Arts Students are Eager to Return to Campus

When COVID-19 changed the way we engage with the world around us, schools and universities were some of the first places in Utah to see an abrupt shift to remote settings and virtual communication. The change left educational communities reeling and grappling to figure out how to maintain the best educational experiences they could.
Santa Cruz, CAUC Santa Cruz

Fundraising push seeks to bring Afghan thought leaders to safety on UCSC campus

In response to the dangerous Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, UC Santa Cruz has launched an Afghanistan Visiting Scholars Emergency Support Fund, which aims to raise $100,000 in donations before midnight, Sept. 3. If that goal is met, those funds—and a matching contribution from the Campus Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor’s Office—will be used to place at least two at-risk Afghans into visiting scholar appointments at UCSC.
Columbia, MOkcur.org

College Students Return To Campus Excited And Cautious

At places like the University of Missouri, students are thrilled to be back. "It was hard to focus being back home," explains Katelynn McIlwain, a student at the university in Columbia. "I am glad to be back and on campus, walking around, going to class, and meeting my professors in person. It's great to kind of have a sense of normalcy."
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Voluntary COVID-19 testing remains available for all students, employees

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is continuing to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for any student or employee, including vaccinated individuals, who are asymptomatic of COVID-19 but want to be tested because of possible virus exposure or other reasons. Voluntary student testing. Voluntary COVID-19 testing is available for any student...
Fresno County, CAcsufresno.edu

Campus is reopening, but some students are staying virtual. Here’s why

Fresno State welcomed back students on campus for the fall, but some chose to remain virtual during what some students consider an uncertain time of the pandemic. “I’m fine with being in-person as well, but during these trying times right now I don’t feel safe to do so,” Ashley Glougie, third-year business administration major with a focus in management, said. “Let alone being in one class with 250 students mixing with vaccinated and unvaccinated [students].”
CollegesPepperdine Graphic

International Students Return to Campus, Sharing Excitement and Challenges

Sophomore Pinn Jinkaojai arrives at the airport in Thailand on July 29 to fly to the United States. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jinkaojai’s 2020 visa expired, delaying her move to California. Photo courtesy of Pinn Jinkaojai. As excitement grows for a normal school year to begin, Pepperdine international students are...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley libraries reopen as students return to campus

Almost all UC Berkeley libraries reopened to students on Wednesday as fall classes began. Three campus libraries — Bancroft, Moffitt, and the C. V. Starr East Asian Library — previously opened to students during the summer, but reservations were required and services were limited. As of Wednesday, however, students have free access to most library buildings on campus, according to a Berkeley Library News press release.
Minnesota Statemsureporter.com

Vaccines available for students on MNSU campus

Minnesota State University, Mankato students are back on campus, creating a significant influx of students compared to last school year. To no surprise the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the number of students on campus as well as the social and sporting events that occurred at MNSU. Although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy