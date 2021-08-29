Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match

Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, and you can see the videos of what happened with the fans. Paul, the former Disney star and YouTube star, participated in his fourth pro boxing match against Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion who was making his debut in the sweet science. The fight, which served as the co-main event of the evening, was closely fought for eight rounds but ultimately it was Paul taking home a narrow split decision. In addition to Paul vs. Woodley, the main card also featured four other fights. But there were also a number of fights that broke out in the crowd between the alcohol-fueled fans.