Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared his prediction for Sunday night’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match. On Sunday night, Paul steps into the boxing ring for the fourth time against Woodley, who is making his professional boxing debut. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin before the big fight, Bisping was asked to make a prediction on how he believes Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, will fare against Paul. According to Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, as much as he wants Woodley to win, he can’t see it.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Michael Bisping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Mmafighting Com#The Hail Mary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event

Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, and you can see the videos of what happened with the fans. Paul, the former Disney star and YouTube star, participated in his fourth pro boxing match against Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion who was making his debut in the sweet science. The fight, which served as the co-main event of the evening, was closely fought for eight rounds but ultimately it was Paul taking home a narrow split decision. In addition to Paul vs. Woodley, the main card also featured four other fights. But there were also a number of fights that broke out in the crowd between the alcohol-fueled fans.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Jake Paul ‘Murder’ Claim

UFC star Jorge Masvidal believes that Tyron Woodley is going to decimate Jake Paul. Paul and Woodley are scheduled for a bout on August 29 which will air on Showtime PPV. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, and he never had a pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s friend and training partner, Ben Askren.
UFCdexerto.com

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, more react to Jake Paul beating Tyron Woodley

With Jake Paul’s split decision victory over Tyron Woodley now in the history books, here’s how sporting legends and internet celebrities reacted to the boxing match. After months of anticipation, divisive YouTuber Paul finally stepped into the ring with former UFC champion Woodley. While the two traded their fair share of powerful blows, it was Paul who had his hand raised in the end.
UFCmmanews.com

Woodley Explains Why He Won’t Take Fighters’ Advice About Paul Tattoo

Tyron Woodley is not worried about his fellow fighters urging him not to get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. After the loss on his boxing debut, “The Chosen One” immediately campaigned for a rematch to take place, believing that he had won the fight. Paul responded by making a deal that if Woodley gets the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, then he would rematch him, to which Woodley agreed on the spot. Some MMA fighters have come out to urge Woodley not to go along with this arrangement, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who implored Woodley to save his dignity.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Jake Paul Is Going To Lose A Lot Of Momentum

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul made a crucial error that will lead to a loss in momentum. Paul has made his presence felt in the world of combat sports. The popular YouTuber has been able to garner attention with his trash talk towards several notable names in the world of boxing and MMA. With that said, Sonnen believes Paul has made a mistake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy