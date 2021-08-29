Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared his prediction for Sunday night’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match. On Sunday night, Paul steps into the boxing ring for the fourth time against Woodley, who is making his professional boxing debut. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin before the big fight, Bisping was asked to make a prediction on how he believes Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, will fare against Paul. According to Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, as much as he wants Woodley to win, he can’t see it.www.bjpenn.com
