Brandywine Valley SPCA helps to rescue cats, dogs in Ida’s path
The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) has mobilized its teams in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Delaware to move more than 100 homeless dogs and cats out of the path of Hurricane Ida. The animals will come primarily from the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Shelter (Tangi) on a Wings of Rescue flight sponsored by Petco Love and the ASPCA. The cats and dogs are being relocated to remove them from the storm’s path while making space locally for any pets displaced during the storm.www.dailylocal.com
Comments / 0