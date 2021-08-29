Brandywine Valley SPCA helps to rescue cats, dogs in Ida’s path

The Putnam County SPCA is seeking information regarding a female Calico cat found in Mahopac with a small caliber bullet lodged in it's neck area. The cat, a stray known to frequent the area of Lakeside Road, Mahopac, had been brought to T.A.R.A. (The Animal Rights Alliance) by Putnam Advocats to be spayed on 8/19/21. The wound from the small caliber bullet was found to be healed over with no scabbing. The attend-ing veterinarian believes the cat was shot possibly in the past several months or possibly longer. The round appears to be a .22 short caliber.