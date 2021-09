The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is the unexpected choice for a modern pickup truck, and upon first glance, it probably looks nothing like you’d expect it to. The modern design choices tie in the aspects we recognize Hyundai for a while, giving the pickup next-level styling cues and body lines that make it a competitive and surprisingly striking option, especially if you don’t want something as common and already popular as the Ford F-150 or similar trucks from competitors. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a pickup truck at first glance, but it’s actually classified as a sports adventure vehicle, SAV, which may intrigue potential buyers.