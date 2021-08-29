Cancel
College Sports

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Return

By Tzvi Machlin
After doing all of his College GameDay commentary in 2020 from home, college football legend Lee Corso returned to the set for yesterday’s Week 0 opener. And fans were delighted to see it. College GameDay was live from Atlanta for the big MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Alcorn State and North Carolina...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

College SportsNCAA.com

Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today?

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday. We're tracking all of Corso's 2021 season picks right here.
