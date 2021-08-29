Cancel
Houston Transit Agency Moves Forward With Long-Range Plan Even as Revenue Falls

By Diana Ionescu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston's transit agency "is full steam ahead on a host of projects aimed at adding buses to scores of routes and neighborhoods" despite falling revenue, reports Dug Begley. "Efforts to advance the first waves of capital projects come as transit officials are retreating from more optimistic financial plans." Metro's $7.5 billion long-range plan includes dozens of projects and "relies heavily on federal grants, which could come quickly if Washington lawmakers approve budget and infrastructure bills in the coming weeks or months." The plan, dubbed MetroNext, includes a 25-mile bus rapid transit line that one Metro board member called "the crown jewel of MetroNext." While some critics dismiss BRT "as inferior to rail, officials have defended the decision to focus on BRT in Houston because it is cheaper and more nimble to route along the established freeway system."

