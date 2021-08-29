Cancel
NFL

Tough decisions are on the horizon as Bills prepare for final roster cuts

By Dante Lasting
the buffalo bills
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills ended their preseason on a high note by shutting out the Green Bay Packers in a 19-0 victory. The next order of business for the coaches and front office is to now work together to trim the roster to 53 players. The cutdown deadline is Tuesday, August 31 at 4:00 PM and General Manager Brandon Beane explained when and how these decisions will be made.

