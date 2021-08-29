Cancel
UFC

Tyron Woodley keeping ‘doors open’ for big spots after Jake Paul: ‘You don’t know who’s going to call me on Monday’

Cover picture for the articleTyron Woodley may be 39 years old, but don’t tell him that an old dog can’t learn new tricks. Woodley is set to box undefeated YouTube sensation Jake Paul tonight in an eight-round, 190-pound bout in Cleveland on pay-per-view. After more than a decade spent competing in the highest levels of MMA, Woodley said Monday on The MMA Hour that he’s never felt as good for a fight as he feels for Paul. He attributed that positive headspace to a combination of not being forced to cut weight to 170 pounds like he did for his MMA career, but also because of the cohesion he’s felt with his coaches and team ahead of the big night.

