Exclusive: Donnie Yen on ‘Raging Fire,’ ‘John Wick 4,’ How Yuen Woo-ping Discovered Him, and More

When John Wick came out in 2014, nobody could have predicted that it would spawn a globally successful franchise with multiple sequels and spinoffs. The film helped ex-stuntmen Chad Stahelski and David Leitch establish themselves as film directors to be reckoned with. In John Wick, Keanu played the eponymous hero, a former hitman mourning the loss of his wife who goes on a vengeance-fueled rampage after Russian gangsters break into his home, steal his vintage Ford Mustang, and kill his dog, the dog happened to be his wife's last gift. To make things more interesting, one of the gangsters, Iosef, turns out to be the son of Wick's former boss Viggo Tarasov, the head of the Russian mafia in New York City.