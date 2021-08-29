Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How 'Lilo & Stitch' Explores Grief and Trauma with a Chaotic Blue Alien

By Mariana Delgado
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvercoming the death of one parent is never easy, let alone both of them. For six-year-old Lilo, voiced by Daveigh Chase and her 19-year-old sister Nani, voiced by Tia Carrere, it’s the one tragedy they never saw coming. After losing both parents in a car accident, Lilo is left in the care of her older sister Nani. Chris Sanders’ and Dean DeBlois’ animated film Lilo and Stitch unravels the precarious nature of trauma in the lives of two young sisters, forced to grow up faster than most.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Deblois
Person
Tia Carrere
Person
Nani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Extraterrestrial#Lilo Stitch#Cobra Bubbles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Drops Sneak Peek

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The new documentary titled To The Journey: Looking Back on Star Trek: Voyager finally shared what it is like behind the curtains and into the light as they drop a sneak peek of the production of the show where all their honorable and established guests sit down for an interview and wave a thing or two.
CelebritiesKULR8

Michaela Coel: The cycle of grief helps people overcome trauma

Michaela Coel thinks the “cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around” before people can overcome their trauma. The 33-year-old actress and director was once drugged and sexually assaulted while on a night out, and has said she managed to process her traumatic experience by going through all the stages of grief and letting herself feel each emotion.
Moviesnbc24.com

Review: 'Candyman' explores community trauma through genre frights and vicious violence

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Matten II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd. Rated: R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Cabrini’s regentrification has replaced the subsidized housing with lofts and trendy restaurants. The ghosts of the past remain....
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

In Her Debut Memoir, ‘Seeing Ghosts,’ Kat Chow Explores the Contradictions of Grief

If Kat Chow’s name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen or heard her work out there in the zeitgeist. Her reporting appears in publications like The New York Times and The Atlantic, her voice and cultural analyses can be heard on podcasts like NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, and she is one of the cofounders of NPR’s Code Switch team. Now, Chow, a writer known for highlighting culture through her writing, is turning the pen back on herself with a brilliant new memoir, Seeing Ghosts.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Refuge in Grief: Exploring What It Means to Grieve

When someone mentions that a loved one has died, the empathetic part of me wants to figure out what sort of comfort they need in the moment. I’ve stopped apologizing after being told more than once that it isn’t helpful, but there’s still a desire to make it better. I...
TV SeriesArs Technica

Michelle Gomez is a time-traveling Madame Rouge in Doom Patrol S3 trailer

Michelle Gomez is always a welcome addition to any series, whether playing the Master on Doctor Who or Madame Satan on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. So we were thrilled to learn she was joining the cast for the upcoming third season of Doom Patrol. And now we have our first good look at her portrayal of Madame Rouge in the official S3 trailer.
TV SeriesLima News

‘WandaVision’ episodes explore 5 stages of grief

It’s about a witch and an android living in sitcom suburbia. It’s also about the extremes to which the mind can go to cope with devastating grief. And it’s a testament to the strength of “WandaVision’s” themes and storytelling that the series earned 23 Emmy nominations, including three for writing — more than any other series received this season.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

New Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Introduces Time Travel and More Villains

HBO Max unveiled the trailer for Season 3 of Doom Patrol which is set to debut on Sept. 23. The new trailer showcases what to expect this season and, of course, it looks just as crazy and hilarious as the first two seasons. The trailer introduces a time machine along with Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez), who travels through time to recruit the Doom Patrol for a special task.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Featuring Real-life Father Daughter Sean and Dylan Penn, Flag Day Explores Family Dynamics and Overcoming Traumas

Based on the real-life story of journalist Jennifer Vogel, Flag Day offers a volatile father-daughter tale that is as much about the way we love certain family members unconditionally as it is about how those same family members can be a constant source of disappointment in our lives. And often those two feelings about someone occur simultaneously over our entire life. Vogel is played as an adult by Dylan Penn, the daughter of her director/co-star Sean Penn and actor Robin Wright. The elder Penn naturally plays Vogel’s father John, one of the world’s most ambitious losers who excels in screwing up his life and the lives of those closest to him. John lies as frequently as he chain smokes, but there’s a bond between him and Jennifer that is unbreakable, and her capacity for trusting him when she knows she shouldn’t is often soul-crushing.
Mental HealthKPBS

Overcoming Anxiety, Depression, Trauma And Grief With Daniel Amen MD And Tana Amen

The world is in turmoil and Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years. With millions sickened from COVID-19 and more than 300, 000 Americans dead in a global pandemic that brought social isolation, grief, fear, and an economy in tatters mixed with anti-racism protests after the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing political divide, we've been brought to our emotional knees.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paranormal Activity 7 Set For Paramount+ This Halloween

The low-budget franchise that keeps on giving for Paramount, Paranormal Activity has generated $890 million at the box office for the studio. We learned early this year that Paranormal Activity 7 was expected on Paramount+ at the end of 2021, and it’s now been confirmed that the film will be available for Halloween, following the release strategy of previous entries.
MoviesCollider

Why Werner Herzog Hypnotized His Actors for 'Heart of Glass'

Werner Herzog is an infamous madman. When he isn’t eating his shoe on a bet or insisting on finishing an interview despite having been shot with an air-rifle, the German director makes astonishing films that blur the line between fiction and documentary, like noted philosophical jungle epics Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Fitzcarraldo. In the midst of such epics, he once made a little-seen but mesmerizing drama with a twist as odd and original as the man himself. Heart of Glass remains notorious as the film for which Herzog hypnotized his entire cast, resulting in bizarre and trancelike performances. The film is all too often overlooked beyond this famous anecdote, which is simply a shame. It’s an altogether powerful and bewildering cinematic poem, with the hypnosis not a mere gimmick, but an important element of the film growing organically from its themes.
MoviesCollider

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Poster Reveals New Animated Film Coming to Disney+

It was announced late last year that a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated film would be coming to Disney+ in 2021, and today, the streamer has released the first teaser poster for the upcoming movie. The poster captures a snippet of the style of humor we can expect from this film, showing Greg’s feet as he stands in front of some of his peers’ sneakers. Sitting in the very front is a smelly slice of moldy cheese, and the poster reads: “New School. Old Cheese."
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ 2×04 Review: “Mugato, Gumato”

“Mugato, Gumato” is many things. 2×04 of Lower Decks doesn’t just pay homage to other iterations of Star Trek–it does something that I’ve not seen other iterations of Trek do very often–paying blatant visual homage to other genre films. Star Trek has always made reference other works, like Moby Dick in Star Trek: First Contact, or having holodeck simulations with real historical figures, such as Captain Janeway’s interactions with Leonardo da Vinci (played by John Rhys-Davies) in Star Trek: Voyager. However, this is the first time I’ve seen an episode of Trek do it in quite the way that Lower Decks has done. For my review of “Mugato, Gumato,” I want to highlight a few of these instances, and also chat a bit about the affirmation of Tendi, Boimler, and Rutherford.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy