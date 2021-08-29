How 'Lilo & Stitch' Explores Grief and Trauma with a Chaotic Blue Alien
Overcoming the death of one parent is never easy, let alone both of them. For six-year-old Lilo, voiced by Daveigh Chase and her 19-year-old sister Nani, voiced by Tia Carrere, it’s the one tragedy they never saw coming. After losing both parents in a car accident, Lilo is left in the care of her older sister Nani. Chris Sanders’ and Dean DeBlois’ animated film Lilo and Stitch unravels the precarious nature of trauma in the lives of two young sisters, forced to grow up faster than most.collider.com
