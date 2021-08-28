Bay prepared for Ida, but 'hoping for the best'

By 4 p.m. on Saturday, with Hurricane Ida barreling toward the Gulf Coast, Old Town Bay St. Louis was quiet. The outdoor tables at the Ugly Pirate had been turned over, so the wind couldn't get under them and turn them into missiles. The marina was virtually empty and most of the downtown businesses were closed, save for Dan B.'s, the sole bastion of music and laughter. Battened down and boarded up, the Bay was hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.