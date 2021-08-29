Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti on ‘He’s All That’ and What Tanner Buchanan Did on Set to Make Everyone Laugh

With director Mark Waters' He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the fun and playful interview, they shared some great stories from the filming of She’s All That, what it was like on the first day of filming He’s All That since they were now playing the grownups, and talked about how would they have handled social media if they had it in the 90s. In addition, you can watch Lillard film a Tic Tok during the interview.