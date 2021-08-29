Cancel
Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti on ‘He’s All That’ and What Tanner Buchanan Did on Set to Make Everyone Laugh

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith director Mark Waters He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, how they shot the film in 23 days, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, they talked about their favorite movies, their favorite karaoke song, the TV series they’d like to guest star on, and more.

