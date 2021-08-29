Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Delta CEO gets ribbed on late night TV over refusal to say ‘delta variant’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQ4ZM_0bgTA7RF00
Ed Bastian Atlanta-based Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday that he plans to extend the middle seat ban. (PHOTO: GMA)

ATLANTA — The CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines became fodder for late night TV after he refused to use the term “delta variant” to refer to the highly-contagious coronavirus strain.

Ed Bastian said in an interview with CBS News Thursday morning that he avoids the term.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I don’t refer to the original variant name,” Bastian said.” “If anything, I call it ‘the darn variant.’ "

Earlier this week, Bastian used the scientific name for the variant in a letter encouraging employees to get vaccinated.

“Over the past few weeks, the fight has changed with the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant — a very aggressive form of the virus,” he wrote. He also called it “the most recent virus variant” and just “the variant.”

Late night talk show hosts took off (pun intended) with the gag on Friday night.

Jimmy Fallon cracked several jokes in a bit about Bastian on “The Tonight Show.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“This explains why pilots have been saying, ‘Welcome aboard. Thank you for flying B.1.617.2 Airlines!’” Fallon said. “He’s doing anything he can to distance Delta from the variant. He said from now on, our airline is pronounced Del-TAY.”

Seth Myers, who hosts NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Myers” also took a jab at Bastian:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
72K+
Followers
63K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Ed Bastian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Late Night#Ceo#Delta Air Lines#Cbs News#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Industryfox13news.com

Delta Air Lines to charge unvaccinated employees monthly fee, CEO says

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says that it plans to charge unvaccinated employees $200 a month to "address the financial risk" their choice has for the company. In a memo posted Wednesday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced new actions the airline will be taking to help increase vaccination rates in the company and combat COVID-19.
Industrycruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean CEO Calls Delta Variant ‘Big Bump In The Road’

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has thrown a wrench into the cruise industry comeback, but Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain says it hasn’t changed the “ultimate trajectory” of containing the disease. “It was only a few weeks ago that we all thought the virus was getting under control...
IndustryTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean CEO Talks Impact of Delta Variant on Cruise Industry

Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain released his latest video update on Friday breaking down the impact of the Delta variant on the cruise industry. Fain said on Facebook that while the latest chapter in the coronavirus pandemic has upset the cruise company’s plans, the rigorous health and safety protocols in place, as well vaccination requirements, have helped protect guests and crew members.
TV & Videosbizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
NFLShowbiz411

As the World Turns: CBS Chooses Second NFL Player for a News Show, Network of Cronkite, Murrow Eschews Actual Journalists

Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite just poured some drinks and rolled over in their graves. Ed Bradley is throwing up. CBS News has announced they’ve chosen yet another former NFL player t ohost one of their shows. Akbar Oluwakemi-Idowu Gbajabiamila is going to co-host the low rated talk show called “The Talk.” He is also a commentator on the very serious news show, “American Ninja Warrior.”
NFLPosted by
Variety

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Host Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins CBS’ ‘The Talk’ for Season 12

“American Ninja Warrior” host and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila has joined CBS’ “The Talk” for Season 12, mere days after Elaine Welteroth’s exit from the daytime talk show and not long after co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced she would not be returning following a leave of absence. Gbajabiamila will host alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell, making his official debut on Monday, Sept. 13. Previously, he had appeared as a guest co-host on multiple Season 11 episodes in June and July. With his addition, the hosts will be evenly split between men and women. “It’s a new day in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘DWTS’ cast rumors; Joe Rogan has Covid-19; ‘Seinfeld’ coming to Netflix; more: Buzz

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 is shaping up. E! News reports “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, fresh off her college admissions scandal, will be joining “DWTS” alongside previously announced contestants JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher is denying that she’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy, but Us Weekly says “The Bachelor” star Matt James will represent Bachelor Nation in the ballroom. Other rumors include Chris Harrison, Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, LeAnn Rimes, Fran Drescher and Brian Austin Green. “DWTS” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC; the full lineup will be announced soon.
New Orleans, LArealitytitbit.com

How old is Da Brat's girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart?

Hip-Hop legend Da Brat is back on our screens in 2021 on WeTV’s Da Brat Loves Judy. She’s the first female rapper to sell one million records and after her huge success as an artist she’s now enjoying her life, settled down with her girlfriend, Judy. So, how old is...
BusinessInside the Magic

Disney Reportedly “Infuriated” at ABC News President

There has recently been a great deal of controversy surrounding former Good Morning America executive producer Michael Corn. First, Corn unexpectedly stepped down from this post in April 2021 — he was officially replaced just a few days ago, on August 29, 2021, by Simone Swink. The New York Times...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Delta variant looms over Seattle’s live music comeback

The concert industry began crawling out from a grueling 15-month shutdown this summer, with overjoyed Seattle fans returning to amphitheaters and limited club shows starting in July. Now, as an abbreviated summer concert season winds down, more tours are shifting to indoor venues in September — a month many in the biz have long pegged as live music’s full-force return.
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The delta variant may be starting to peak, expert says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb hinted Monday that the COVID-19 surge from the delta variant might have started to peak. Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner during the Trump administration, told CNBC that the COVID-19 surge from the delta variant in the American South might have reached its apex. “I...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy